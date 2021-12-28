Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Massive Bird Flu Outbreak Kills Over 5000 Migratory Cranes In Northern Israel

According to Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, the death of over 5000 birds appears to be the most serious damage to wildlife in the history of Israel. The extent of the damage caused by the outbreak is yet to be measured.

Massive Bird Flu Outbreak Kills Over 5000 Migratory Cranes In Northern Israel
Representational Image | AP

Trending

Massive Bird Flu Outbreak Kills Over 5000 Migratory Cranes In Northern Israel
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T09:26:29+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 9:26 am

A bird flu outbreak in northern Israel has killed at least 5,200 migratory cranes and forced farmers to slaughter hundreds of thousands of chickens as authorities try to contain what they say is the deadliest wildlife disaster in the nation's history.

Uri Naveh, a senior scientist at the Israel Parks and Nature Authority, said the situation is not yet under control.

“Many of the birds are dead in the middle of the water body so it's difficult for them to be taken out.” he said Monday.

Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg called the crisis “the most serious damage to wildlife in the history of the country.” “The extent of the damage is still unclear," she tweeted.

Yaron Michaeli, spokesman for the Hula Lake park, where the crane population is centered, said workers were removing the carcasses as quickly as possible, fearing they could infect other wildlife.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Dafna Yurista, spokeswoman for the Agriculture Ministry, said half a million chickens in the area were being slaughtered to prevent the disease from spreading.

About 500,000 cranes pass through Israel each year on the way to Africa and a small number stay behind, Michaeli said. This year, an estimated 30,000 cranes stayed in Israel for the winter.

Michaeli said it is believed that the cranes were infected by smaller birds that had contact with farms suffering from outbreaks.

Israeli media carried photos of workers in white hazmat suits collecting crane carcasses after the birds were first found to be sick about 10 days ago.

Michaeli said the death toll among cranes appears to have stabilised in recent days.

“This is a good sign," he said. "They might be starting to get over this. We hope very much.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said officials from the agriculture, environment and health ministries were monitoring the situation. There was no immediate information about infections among people, it said.

The cleanup is going more slowly than expected. “We are trying to see if there's any other solutions,” Naveh said. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Jerusalem Bird Flu Northern Israel International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

US Health Officials Recommend Short Covid-19 Isolation, Quarantine Period From 10 To 5 Days

US Health Officials Recommend Short Covid-19 Isolation, Quarantine Period From 10 To 5 Days

Violence Against Minorities Harms India's Democratic Credentials At World Stage

Texas Gunfire: 3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured In Shooting At Gas Station

Pakistan Approves NSP With Focus On 'Economic Security'

Capetown Cathedral To Ring Bells In Honour Of Archbishop Tutu

Omicron Covid-19: Singapore Lifts Travel Ban On 10 African Countries

Omicron: Australia’s New South Wales Reports First Death Due To New Covid-19 Variant

Israel Plans To ‘Double Settlement’ In Strategic Golan Heights

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from World

Bodies Of 27 Migrants Wash Ashore In Libya, Says Red Crescent

Bodies Of 27 Migrants Wash Ashore In Libya, Says Red Crescent

Why Countries Celebrate Boxing Day | All You Need To Know

Why Countries Celebrate Boxing Day | All You Need To Know

Archbishop Desmond Tutu | Looking Back At The Life Of South Africa's Noble Peace Prize-Winning Activist

Archbishop Desmond Tutu | Looking Back At The Life Of South Africa's Noble Peace Prize-Winning Activist

Palestinians, Israeli Forces Clash Near West Bank Outpost

Palestinians, Israeli Forces Clash Near West Bank Outpost

Read More from Outlook

NEET Stir: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Returning Their Lab Coats And Clashing With Cops

NEET Stir: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Returning Their Lab Coats And Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

Will Omicron Turn Out Like The Spanish Flu? Will It End Covid-19 Pandemic?

Will Omicron Turn Out Like The Spanish Flu? Will It End Covid-19 Pandemic?

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Medical experts say that the currently available evidence shows that Omicron might turn out to be a variant like the Spanish Flu, which will turn the pandemic into an endemic.

Scott Boland's Fairytale Debut Blows Away England At MCG, Australia Keep Ashes

Scott Boland's Fairytale Debut Blows Away England At MCG, Australia Keep Ashes

Koushik Paul / Scott Boland's 6/7 helped Australia bowl out England for 68 on Tuesday morning and win by an innings and 14 runs. Australia win the series 3-0. Get here highlights of AUS vs ENG.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement