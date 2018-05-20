The Website
20 May 2018 National

Will Prove Majority 24 Hours After Taking Oath: Kumaraswamy

On Saturday, Kumaraswamy was invited by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government in the state.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-05-20T15:11:40+0530

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he will prove the majority just 24 hours before taking the oath.

"Tomorrow morning, I am going to Delhi. I will meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Just 24 hours after the oath, I'll prove the majority," Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

With Kumaraswamy all set to take oath as the Karnataka Chief Minister on May 23, leaders from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will be meeting today to discuss the future of the alliance in the state assembly.

The elected MLAs from both the parties are expected to attend the meeting.

On Saturday, Kumaraswamy was invited by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government in the state, after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) B.S. Yeddyurappa stepped down ahead of the floor test in the state assembly.

While Kumaraswamy was earlier expected to swear-in as Karnataka Chief Minister on May 21, the ceremony later got pushed to May 23 due to the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. (ANI)

