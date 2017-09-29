Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari Refers To Lanka's Torching As 'Surgical Strike', While Performing Ramleela

Delhi BJP chief and Bhojpuri film actor Manoj Tiwari appeared to refer to the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army last year, as he played the character of Angad while performing Ramleela in the city.

Dressed as the character of Angad, Tiwari referred to Hanuman's torching of Lanka as a "surgical strike", in a Ramleela sequence on Wednesday.

While enacting the well-known story of Angad putting down his leg firmly in the court of king Ravana, Tiwari warned his soliders "listen, if you even dare to come near me, I will bury you two and half feet under the ground."

Earlier this week, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said that surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the LoC could be repeated, if necessary.

"Terrorists will keep coming because the (terror) camps are operational there (across the LoC). Even we are ready. We will keep receiving them (infiltrators) to dispatch them two- and-a-half feet below the ground," he had stated.

The surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the LoC were conducted on the intervening night of September 28-29 last year, following a militant attack on an Army camp that killed 19 soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP leaders have been vocal in stating that the Modi government has adopted a strong stand against cross border terrorism.

Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Vijay Sampla also participated in the Ramleela organised by the Luvkush Ramlila Committee.

He enacted the character of Nishadraj, who helped Lord Rama to cross the river, according to the Ramayana.

PTI