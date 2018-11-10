﻿
Kaur, whose 171 against Australia in the ODI World Cup last year has become a stuff of legends, didn't know while batting that she had gone on to become first T20 centurion from the country.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 November 2018
Screengrab: ICC
Regarded as one of the big game performers, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday hit 103 off 51 balls to set up a comfortable 34-run win against New Zealand in the opening game of the ICC World T20 at Providence, Guyana.

Her big-hitting prowess keeps bowlers all around the world on tenterhooks but the Indian skipper is hopeful that there might just be bigger and better things to come.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) later shared a video clip of Harmanpreet's brutal hitting. Watch it here:

Kaur, whose 171 against Australia in the ODI World Cup last year has become a stuff of legends, didn't know while batting that she had gone on to become first T20 centurion from the country.

(With PTI inputs)

