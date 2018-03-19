The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
19 March 2018 Last Updated at 4:13 pm National

UP: Woman Writes Names Of Her Harassers On Her Hands, Legs Before Committing Suicide

A suicide note was found in the woman's house, the SP said, adding that the victim was found hanging from a tree in Chitwakhera village by her family members on Sunday.
Outlook Web Bureau
UP: Woman Writes Names Of Her Harassers On Her Hands, Legs Before Committing Suicide
Representative image/PTI
UP: Woman Writes Names Of Her Harassers On Her Hands, Legs Before Committing Suicide
outlookindia.com
2018-03-19T16:22:40+0530

Upset at being allegedly harassed by two youths, a 22 year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself in a village under the Sikandra police station of neighbouring Kanpur Dehat district, officials said on Monday.

The woman, identified as Neha Kushwaha, had scribbled the names of her alleged tormentors, Sanjay Kori (22), aka Sanju, and his younger brother Sonu (19), on her hands and legs, superintendent of police (Kanpur Dehat) Ratankant Pandey said.

Advertisement opens in new window

A suicide note was found in the woman's house, the SP said, adding that the victim was found hanging from a tree in Chitwakhera village by her family members on Sunday.

A case under section 306 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused and they were detained, SP Pandey said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Suicides National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Karnataka Cabinet Accords Minority Religion Status To Lingayats
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters