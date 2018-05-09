The Website
09 May 2018 National

UP Woman Who Alleged Sexual Assault By BJP MLA's Son Gets Life Threat To Withdraw Case

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
The woman who had accused BJP MLA Roshanlal Verma's son Manoj Verma of sexually assaulting her on Wednesday alleged that she has been receiving death threats to withdraw the case.

Roshanlal is MLA from Shahjahanpur's Tilhar constituency.

According to the lawyer of the victim, Avdhesh Singh, "Goons barged into the victim's residence and threatened her to withdraw her complaint, saying they would kill her if she didn't step back."

The victim, who is demanding justice from past five years, had also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure action against the accused.

This comes after BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's alleged involvement in Unnao rape case.

The incident grabbed attention when the alleged victim made an attempt to commit suicide outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath's residence.

 (ANI)

