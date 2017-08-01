Uttar Pradesh Police Arrest Man Who Inserted Needles, Sexually Abused 3-Year-Old

Uttar Pradesh police have arrested the person who allegedly inserted seven needles in the body of a 3-year-old girl which led to her death earlier this month, a senior police officer said today.

Sanatan Thakur, accused in inserting the needle in the body of the Purulia-based girl, was arrested during a joint raid in a temple by Uttar Pradesh police and Purulia district police on Sunday.

Advertisement opens in new window

Acting on a tip-off, the joint raid was conducted to Renukoot in Uttar Pradesh where Thakur was hiding as a saint, he said.

The girl, who was apparently made a voodoo doll by Thakur, died on July 21 at a state-run hospital in the city.

The Purulia-based girl had undergone a surgery on July 19 to remove the seven needles from her body. She was suffering from severe trauma due to alleged sexual abuse and the torture by the man.

The victim's mother has also been arrested for her alleged involvement with Thakur in the plot of killing her own daughter.(PTI)