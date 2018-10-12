Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Advocates 75% Reservation In Government Jobs

﻿
There are many other castes who are also demanding reservation. Of the 50 per cent of the general category, 25 per cent reservation should be for these castes," said Athawale at a press conference in Ranchi.

12 October 2018
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale advocated for 75% reservation on government jobs.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said that reservation ceiling in government jobs should be increased from 50 to 70%.

"The reservation given to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and OBCs should remain intact at 50 per cent. There are many other castes who are also demanding reservation. Of the 50 per cent of the general category, 25 per cent reservation should be for these castes," said Athawale at a press conference in Ranchi.

He said: "The state government should increase the amount to promote inter-caste marriage from existing Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The Central government gives Rs 2.50 lakh to promote inter-caste marriages.

"There are 20,500 people still engaged in scavenging work in Jharkhand. There is a plan to provide Rs 50,000 assistance to each family involved in the scavenging work."

Besides, he said efforts are on to increase the reservation for Divyangs (differently abled) from existing four per cent to five per cent in government jobs.

"Our government is not anti-Dalit. The SC and ST Act has been formulated not for misuse but to help the people from SC/ST communities. The Act is also not against the upper castes."

Athawale said that efforts are being made to rename the Mumbai Central railway station as Baba Saheb Ambedkar Station. He also enumerated the work done by his government for the welfare of people.

