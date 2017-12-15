Union Cabinet Clears Bill That Makes 'Triple Talaq' A Criminal Offence

The Union cabinet on Friday cleared the controversial bill that makes the Muslim practice of "triple talaq" a criminal offence.

The government had earlier constituted a ministerial committee to draft a suitable legistlation which would make instantaneous practice of triple talaq an offence.

Giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband, according to the new law.

The 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' that was passed today, will only be applicable on instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat' and it would give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children.

The draft was prepared by an inter-minister group headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The other members included External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and his junior in the ministry P P Chaudhary.

In August, the Supreme Court struck down the controversial Islamic practice of instant divorce or 'talaq- e-biddat' as arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran.

"In view of the different opinions recorded by a majority of 3:2, the practice of 'talaq-e-biddat' – triple talaq is set aside," a five-judge constitution bench said in a 395-page order.

