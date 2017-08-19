Two AIMIM MLCs Suspended For Refusing To Stand During 'Vande Mataram' Rendition

Two All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporators were suspended on Saturday, after they remained seated when 'Vande Mataram' was sung at the start of the day's proceedings in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

In no time, the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators rushed to the well of the house and protested against the AIMIM MLCs.

As a result, there was slanging and fisticuffs between the ruling and the Opposition corporators, with breaking fans and damaging furniture and creating a whole ruckus in the assembly.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance corporators also raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

AMC Mayor Bhagwandas Ghadamode adjourned the proceedings twice and announced the suspension of the two AIMIM corporators for a day, before adjourning the house for the day.

(ANI)