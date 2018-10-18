MP: 2 Coaches Derail As Truck Rams Into Trivandrum-Rajdhani Express,1 Dead

A truck driver died after his vehicle collided with the Thiruvananthapuram Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, derailing its two coaches at a manned level crossing between Gujarat's Godhra and Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 6:44 in the morning when the crossing was closed. All the passengers are safe.

"All the passengers of the two coaches were shifted to the other coaches and 12431 Rajdhani Express has been moved ahead from the accident site leaving the affected coaches," Western railway said in a statement.

Restoration work is currently underway to start the lines at the site.

ANI