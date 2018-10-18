﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  MP: 2 Coaches Derail As Truck Rams Into Trivandrum-Rajdhani Express,1 Dead

MP: 2 Coaches Derail As Truck Rams Into Trivandrum-Rajdhani Express,1 Dead

The incident took place at around 6:44 in the morning when the crossing was closed. All the passengers are safe.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 October 2018
MP: 2 Coaches Derail As Truck Rams Into Trivandrum-Rajdhani Express,1 Dead
outlookindia.com
2018-10-18T12:21:06+0530

A truck driver died after his vehicle collided with the Thiruvananthapuram Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, derailing its two coaches at a manned level crossing between Gujarat's Godhra and Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 6:44 in the morning when the crossing was closed. All the passengers are safe.

"All the passengers of the two coaches were shifted to the other coaches and 12431 Rajdhani Express has been moved ahead from the accident site leaving the affected coaches," Western railway said in a statement.

Restoration work is currently underway to start the lines at the site.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Bhopal Rail Accident Accidents National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Former BSP MP's Son, Who Brandished Gun Outside Delhi Hotel, Surrenders
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters