﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Travel Economy Class, Cut Expenses On Stationery: UP Govt’s Austerity Formula For Officials

Travel Economy Class, Cut Expenses On Stationery: UP Govt’s Austerity Formula For Officials

The order specifically mentioned that official visits should be kept to a minimum unless these are important and essential.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 September 2018
Travel Economy Class, Cut Expenses On Stationery: UP Govt’s Austerity Formula For Officials
UP govt comes out with austerity formula for officials.
File Photo
Travel Economy Class, Cut Expenses On Stationery: UP Govt’s Austerity Formula For Officials
outlookindia.com
2018-09-19T13:04:33+0530

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday came out with strict austerity measures for its officials, asking them to curtail expenses on foreign visits, printing material and advertisements.

The officials have also been directed to slash expenses on office stationery, furniture and upholstery.

An order to this effect was issued by UP Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey, the official said.

The order specifically mentioned that official visits should be kept to a minimum unless these are important and essential.

Besides, officials should travel economy class if they have to take flights for work.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Government-Governance-Government Policies etc BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Allegedly Raped Near Ganesh Pandal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters