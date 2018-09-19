Travel Economy Class, Cut Expenses On Stationery: UP Govt’s Austerity Formula For Officials

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday came out with strict austerity measures for its officials, asking them to curtail expenses on foreign visits, printing material and advertisements.

The officials have also been directed to slash expenses on office stationery, furniture and upholstery.

An order to this effect was issued by UP Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey, the official said.

The order specifically mentioned that official visits should be kept to a minimum unless these are important and essential.

Besides, officials should travel economy class if they have to take flights for work.

PTI