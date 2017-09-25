TN Govt Constitutes Inquiry Commission To Probe Jayalalithaa's Death

The Tamil Nadu government constituted today an inquiry commission headed by a retired high court judge to probe the death of then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa nearly 10 months ago.



"To conduct inquiry and submit a report on the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, an inquiry commission headed by retired high court judge, Justice Arumugasamy, has been constituted," according to an official release here.



A government order has been issued for this purpose, it said.



On August 17, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced that a commission of inquiry would go into the death of Jayalalithaa.



The 68-year-old AIADMK supremo died following a cardiac arrest on December 5 after being in hospital for 75 days.



A probe into Jayalalithaa's death was one of the demands made by then rebel leader and now Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam for the formal merger of his faction with that of Palaniswami.