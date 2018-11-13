Note Ban Hurt The Poor, Benefited Rich Wearing ‘Suit-Boot’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a counter attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, saying the note ban hurt the poor and benefited the rich wearing "suit-boot".

Addressing a rally ahead of the second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh on November 20, Gandhi also charged the Modi government with ensuring benefit to Anil Ambani's company through the Rafale aircraft deal.

The Modi-led government "snatched" Rs 30,000 crore from the poor and put it in the pocket of the industrialist, Gandhi said.

The Congress, if propelled to power, would write off debts of farmers in Chhattisgarh within 10 days into government, he said.

"He (Modi) said the note ban brought money out of pillows of people. He is right. But he did not tell from whom the money was snatched...all the poor people (had to) queue up (to exchange notes). Did any billionaire queue up? Did anyone in suit-boot queue up?" he asked.

"India's prime minister helped turn the black money of the rich into white. He snatched money of the poor, but ensured benefits for the rich," Gandhi said.

The second phase of polling in 72 seats will be held on November 20 and the results will be announced on December 11.

Hitting out at Rahul and Sonia Gandhi for questioning him on demonetisation, Modi had on Monday said in a poll rally that he did not need a "certificate of honesty" from the "mother-son duo" who are out on bail.

The prime minister had also said that demonetization helped recover from "under someone's bed and in cupboards".

"They want an account of demonetisation. It was due to the demonetisation that bogus companies were identified. And because of that you had to seek bail. Why do you forget that it was due to the note ban that you had to seek bail," he had said without naming the Gandhis.

Modi announced the ban on high-value currency notes on November 8, 2016.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has admitted to "theft" in the Rafale deal before the Supreme Court and changes in the contract without asking the Indian Air Force.

On Monday, the Centre submitted 14-page document titled "Details of the steps in the decision making process leading to the award of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft order" to the Supreme Court.

“Modi ji has admitted to his theft in the Supreme Court. In the affidavit, he admitted to changes in the contract without asking the Air Force and put Rs 30,000 crore in Ambani's pocket.

“The picture is still to come my friend,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also tagged a media report, alleging that the government in its affidavit before the Supreme Court has thrown up more "wrong doings" in the Rafale deal.

The Centre disclosed to the Supreme Court the pricing details for the 36 Rafale jets that were negotiated on "better terms" and said it "completely followed" the Defence Procurement Procedure laid out in 2013 and secured approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security.

The submission by the Centre was made in the 14-page document that has since been made public.

However, the pricing details provided in a sealed cover remained in the custody of the top court. The court will peruse both the documents and take up the matter on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)