Three Killed After Being Hit By Train In Delhi

At least three persons were run over by an express train while crossing the tracks in Delhi, an official said.

"The incident happened around 7.15 a.m., when they were trying to cross the railway track near Nangloi and were run over by the Bikaner-Delhi Express," Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

Railway Protection Force along with the Government Railway Police and Delhi Police were looking into it.

Similarly, a 35-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said on Sunday.

The man was crossing the track near the Bari Brahmana railway station when he was hit by Hemkunt express on Saturday evening and died on the spot, the official said.

On October 19, In a tragic turn of events, at least 60 people were killed and over 50 injured after a speeding train run over Dussehra revellers near Amritsar, in Punjab.



