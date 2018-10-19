At Least 50 Killed As Train Runs Into Burning Ravan Effigy Near Amritsar

At least 50 people were killed Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near Amritsar in Punjab, officials said.

According to news agency PTI, the train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar when the incident occurred at Joda Phatak.

At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground near the tracks.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Amritsar I Rajesh Sharma said 50 bodies have been found and at least 50 injured have been admitted to a government hospital.

As the effigy was lit and the fireworks went off, a section of the crowd started retreating towards the tracks where a large number of people were already standing to watch the event, officials said.

However, two trains arrived from the opposite direction at the same time giving little opportunity to people to escape, they said.

Several people were mowed down by one of the trains, they said.

An eyewitness has told news agency ANI that a train travelling at a fast speed ran over several people during Dussehra celebrations, in Choura Bazar near Amritsar.

"There are more than 50 casualties. We are evacuating people, injured taken to the hospital," said a police official, as quoted by ANI.

"The administration and the Dussehra committee are at fault, they should have raised an alarm when the train was approaching, they should have made sure that the train halts or slows down," said an eyewitness.

(More details are awaited)