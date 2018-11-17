PM Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Are Like Double Engines Of A Train: Amit Shah

Addressing a rally in Tikamargh district on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are like "double engines of a train."

"Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj are like double engines of a train. Earlier, Chouhan was pulling the development cart alone. Now, Prime Minister Modi's engine is pulling his cart on road to development," Shah said.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Shah said that if anybody wants to learn the art of dreaming, they should learn it from the Congress party.



"The Congress is dreaming that they will form a government in Madhya Pradesh. If anybody wants to learn the art of dreaming, they should learn that from the Congress party. I cannot understand how can they even imagine that they will change the government in Madhya Pradesh," he said.



The BJP chief held poll meetings in Tikamgarh, Sagar and Damoh district asking people to vote for his party candidates.



Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a high-octane campaigning these days as Prime Minister Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders are addressing several public rallies here.



Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 28 to elect 230 members of the legislative assembly. The results will be declared on December 11.



The single-phase election in the state is seen as a direct political battle between the BJP and the Congress. While Chouhan is attempting to secure his fourth consecutive term as chief minister, the Congress will fight for regaining power after 2003.

(ANI)

To Read More Election Related News, Click Here.