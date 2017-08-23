Teachers Haven't Turned Up Since August 15 In This Udhampur School, Students Wait For Hours Every Day

No teachers to teach!

Students of a primary school in the Nanansoo village of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur have been waiting for their teachers outside the school for hours everyday since the teachers have not turned up since August 15.

Parents claim that the students wait outside the locked government-run primary school in the far-flung and the remotest corner of Udhampur for two hours every day.

Speaking to ANI about it, a local, Bittu Ram said, "No teacher has come to the school since August 15. The children are really troubled and there is no other school nearby."

Another local Sushil Kumar said that absenteeism has become a routine of the teachers deputed here.

"The teachers visit school once in a blue moon but after 1 p.m. and close the school after one hour," he added.

Responding to the matter, Udhampur's Chief Education Officer J.R. Bhardwaj said an appropriate action will be taken in this regard.

"I have come to know that two teachers deputed at school are not teaching. I have sought a detailed report on this and an appropriate action will be taken," he added.

The students alleged that for the last 15 days, the school has not opened and the teachers deployed there always remain absent.

They demanded a punctual deputation of teachers in the school, so that they can get to attend their classes on a regular basis.

The said school was established in 2004.