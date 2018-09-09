The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
09 September 2018 Last Updated at 6:48 pm National

Tami Nadu Cabinet Recommends Release Of 7 Life Convicts In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

The cabinet resolution in this regard will be sent to the Governor "immediately,"

Outlook Web Bureau
Tami Nadu Cabinet Recommends Release Of 7 Life Convicts In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case
File Photo
Tami Nadu Cabinet Recommends Release Of 7 Life Convicts In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case
outlookindia.com
2018-09-09T18:48:46+0530

The Tamil Nadu government Sunday decided to recommend to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the release of all seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the state cabinet which met here under Chief Minister K Palaniswami's leadership, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters.

It decided to recommend to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the release of Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Ravichandran, Robert Payas and Nalini, serving life imprisonment.

The moves comes days after the Supreme Court asked the Tamil Nadu Governor to consider the mercy petition of Perarivalan seeking remission or pardon under Article 161 of the Constitution and disposed of the Centre's petition opposing Tamil Nadu government's earlier proposal for the release of the convicts.

Though the apex court had asked the Governor to consider the plea of Perarivalan, the government decided to recommend setting free all others also as they had also petitioned seeking premature release, he said.

The cabinet resolution will be sent to the Governor "immediately," he said.

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur near here by an LTTE woman suicide bomber, Dhanu, at an election rally. Fourteen others, including Dhanu herself, were also killed. 

( PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rajiv Gandhi Tamil Nadu AIADMK National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Earthquake In Haryana, Tremors Felt In Delhi NCR
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters