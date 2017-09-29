The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
29 September 2017 Last Updated at 4:29 pm International News Analysis

Suicide Bomber Blows Up Near Shiite Mosque In Kabul, 4 Killed

The explosion happened as worshippers were leaving a Shiite mosque in the north of the city after Friday prayers.
Outlook Web Bureau
Suicide Bomber Blows Up Near Shiite Mosque In Kabul, 4 Killed
Courtesy: Twitter/@ZHassani7
Suicide Bomber Blows Up Near Shiite Mosque In Kabul, 4 Killed
outlookindia.com
2017-09-29T17:10:58+0530

An Afghan hospital official says at least four people have been killed and 20 wounded in a suicide bombing attack outside a Shiite mosque in the capital Kabul.

Hospital program coordinator Dejan Panic confirmed the casualties from the attack today.

Police officer Abdul Rahman says the attacker blew himself up on the street about 1,000 meters (1,094 yards) from the Hussainia Mosque. The attack took place just after today prayers as worshippers were on their way home.

A witness, Mir Hussain Nasiri, says the attacker was disguised as a sheepherder.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place two days before the Muslim holy day of Ashura.

An Afghan official says a Taliban attack on a police checkpoint has left five police dead in western Farah province.

Iqbal Baher, spokesman for the provincial chief of police, says two others were wounded when the militants launched their attack early Friday in Bala Bluk district.

Baher said reinforcements from the Afghan national army arrived after several hours of fighting and pushed the Taliban fighters out of the district.

He said the Afghan air force struck three Taliban vehicles as they tried to escape, killing at least 20 Taliban fighters.

AP

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Afghanistan Kabul Mosque Bomb Blasts Explosives Suicide Bomber International News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Bajaj Offers Festive Discounts Of Up To Rs 2,100
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters