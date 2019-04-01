Yash Vardhan, Shreya Agrawal Win Three Gold Each As 12th Asian Airgun Championships Concludes

India ended the 12th Asian Airgun Championships 2019 in Taiyuan, Taipei, with an overall tally of 25 medals including 16 gold, five silver and four bronze to completely dominate the championships. Both established and the new budding faces in the squad performed equally admirably to win all but two gold medals on offer.

On the concluding day on Monday, Yash Vardhan in the 10m Air Rifle Men’s junior event and Shreya Agrawal in the women’s junior event won individual gold medals. They also won the team gold in the events with their respective partners to win three gold medals each at the championships. Yash and Shreya have earlier combined to win the Mixed Team Rifle junior event in the competition.

In the junior men’s 10m Air Rifle event, India made a clean sweep of all medals with Keval Prajpati and Aishwary Tomar following Yash’s finals effort of 249.5 with silver and bronze medals for themselves. Keval shot 247.3 in the finals while Aishwary ended with 226.1.

In the women’s event as well, Mehuli Ghosh added an individual bronze with a finals effort of 228.3. Shreya’s gold-winning 24-shots ended on an impressive 252.5.

Kavi Chakkaravarthy was fourth individually but combined with Shreya and Mehuli to land a team gold for herself.

Indian Shooting’s next assignment is scheduled for Al Ain in the UAE where the ISSF Shotgun world cup stage two begins from April 5, 2019.

