July 10, 2021
Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic Ousts Denis Shapovalov Faces Italy's Matteo Berrettini In Final

Novak Djokovic secured a hard-fought 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5, win which extended his unbeaten run in Grand Slams to 20 matches

Outlook Web Desk 10 July 2021, Last Updated at 8:56 am
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to Canada's Denis Shapovalov during the men's singles semifinals match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Friday, July 9, 2021.
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
outlookindia.com
2021-07-10T08:56:20+05:30

Novak Djokovic defeated No. 10 Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5 in the semifinals at Wimbledon Centre Court to set up title clash with Matteo Berrettini in the final. (More Sports News)

With this win Djokovic extended his unbeaten streak at Wimbledon to 20 matches. The unbeaten streak started in the 2018 tournament. If Djokovic goes on to win the title, it will tie him up with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at 20 Major career titles.

Earlier, Matteo Berrettini become Italy's first Grand Slam finalist in 45 years. With booming serves delivering 22 aces, and powerful forehands helping compile a total of 60 winners, the No. 7-seeded Berrettini used an 11-game run to grab a big lead and then held on to beat No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4 at Wimbledon on Friday.

