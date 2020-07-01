July 01, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Wigan Athletic In Administration, COVID-19 Cited As Key Factor

Wigan Athletic In Administration, COVID-19 Cited As Key Factor

The financial impact of coronavirus was identified as a major factor in Wigan Athletic's descent into administration

Omnisport 01 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Wigan Athletic In Administration, COVID-19 Cited As Key Factor
Wigan Athletic against Stoke City at home.
Courtesy: Twitter (@LaticsOfficial)
Wigan Athletic In Administration, COVID-19 Cited As Key Factor
outlookindia.com
2020-07-01T22:45:42+0530

Championship club Wigan Athletic have gone into administration, with the impact of coronavirus cited as a "significant" factor.

The English Football League confirmed a 12-point deduction will be imposed, though it will only apply this season if the Latics finish outside the bottom three.

Wigan, who lifted the FA Cup in 2013 in the same season they were relegated from the Premier League, are 14th and have won six of their last seven games.

Gerald Krasner, Paul Stanley and Dean Watson of Begbies Traynor have been appointed as joint administrators.

"Obviously the suspension of the Championship season due to COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the recent fortunes of the club," Krasner said in a statement.

Long-time owner Dave Whelan sold the club in 2018 and it changed hands again in May this year, with Next Leader Fund taking control.

Next Story >>

Campaign For Black Football Players Denied By England In 1925

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos