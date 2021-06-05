When And Where To Watch Bangladesh Vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live In India?

A 0-1 loss to Qatar in the previous match has made this India-Bangladesh clash a must win for Blue Tigers. (More Football News)

India are still fourth in the group and while their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup are over, they are still in contention for the 2023 Asian Cup provided they win their next two matches.

The loss to Qatar was heartbreaking. Abdel Aziz scored in the 33rd minute in a match as Qataris completely dominated the proceedings. The two sides had played out a goal-less draw in their first leg match here in September 2019.

India were kept in the game thanks to the efforts of goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Against Bangladesh, India have dominated and will look for a win.

In their previous match, Bangladesh came back from behind to hold Afghanistan 1-1 and earn a point.

"I am very pleased with the performance against Afghanistan. The players worked extremely hard. It reflects the attitude which this team possesses -- to come back from behind and get back into the game," Bangladesh coach Jamie Day said.

Captain Jamal Bhuyan, who had played for Mohammedan Sporting in the I-League, feels it's "going to be an intense match" when the two teams take the field.

The upcoming fixture is extremely crucial for the Blue Tigers, who are going through one of their longest winless streaks of all time. (with inputs from PTI)

Telecast details

The Bangladesh vs India 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3 TV channels in India. The match starts at 8:30 PM IST.

Live Streaming

Live streaming of Bangladesh vs India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

India Squad:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Moiranghtem, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Konsham, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose, Udanta Kumam, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Wangjam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Thounaojam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

