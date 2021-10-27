WBBL: Jemimah Rodrigues' Fifty Helps Melbourne Renegades Beat Sydney Thunder

Jemimah Rodrigues stole the thunder from her Indian teammate Smriti Mandhana as Melbourne Renegades defeated Sydney Thunder by nine runs at the University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston in the Women's Big Bash League on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The 21-year-old Rodrigues, a top-order batter for India, slammed nine fours during her 56-ball 75 to power Renegades to 142 for five.

Chasing the total, Mandhana, who opens the innings for India, smashed a 44-ball 64, studded with four hits to the fence and one maximum but it went in vain as Thunder were limited to 133 for eight in their 20 overs.

The match also featured two more Indians in T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Deepti Sharma. They snapped one wicket each but could not contribute much with the bat.

Harmanpreet, who had dished out an all-round performance in Renegades' seven-wicket win over Sydney Sixers in their previous match, managed just three before being trapped by Kate Peterson.

The 24-year-old Deepti scored 23 off 10 balls but that was not enough to take the Thunder across the line in the end.

Deepti had scored a 48-ball 44 and also took one for 28 in her team's previous match against Melbourne Stars but that too was not enough as Thunder lost by 12 runs.