August 13, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association President Yadupati Singhania Dies In Singapore

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association President Yadupati Singhania Dies In Singapore

Singhania was battling a prolonged illness for which he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore

PTI 13 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association President Yadupati Singhania Dies In Singapore
Yadupati Singhania
Courtesy: Twitter (@DoRA_IITK)
Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association President Yadupati Singhania Dies In Singapore
outlookindia.com
2020-08-13T16:14:30+05:30

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) president Yadupati Singhania died in Singapore on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

He was 67 and is survived by his wife, Kavita.

Singhania was battling a prolonged illness for which he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore.

"Yadupati Singhania had been ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital. News of his demise was received on Thursday morning. He was around 67 years old,'' UPCA director Rajiv Shukla told PTI-Bhasha.

The nature of Singhania's illness was not clear.

Shukla added that like Singhania his grandfather Padampat and father Gaur Hari were also engaged in promoting cricket in UP and the family has helped the sport reach new heights in the state.

The UPCA will organise a condolence meeting in memory of Singhania soon, said Shulka.

Next Story >>

ENG Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Pakistan Bat First Against England, Fawad Alam Returns After 11 Years

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×