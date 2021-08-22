Under Taliban Shadow, Afghanistan Cricket Board Names Azizullah Fazli As Acting Chairman

August 22, 2021
Fazli has earlier served as Afghanistan Cricket chairman from September 2018 to July 2019

PTI 22 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:18 pm
Former Afghanistan Cricket Board chief Azizullah Fazli was re-appointed as acting chairman.
Courtesy: Twitter
Former chief Azizullah Fazli was on Sunday named acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the first new appointment in the governing body since Taliban's takeover of the strife-torn nation. (More Cricket News)

Fazli earlier served as ACB chairman from September 2018 to July 2019.

"Former ACB Chairman @AzizullahFazli has been re-appointed as ACB's acting Chairman. He will oversee ACB's leadership and course of action for the upcoming competitions," the ACB tweeted.


 Speaking to PTI, ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari said earlier this week that he expected cricketing activities to go on as usual since Taliban supports the game.

It remains to been seen how Fazli and Co handle the logistics for Afghanistan's next international assignment against Pakistan in Sri Lanka, with commercial flights suspended at Kabul airport.

