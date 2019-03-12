﻿
All you need to know about the return leg match of 2018-19 UEFA Champions League last 16 tie between Manchester City and Schalke 04

Outlook Web Bureau 12 March 2019
Premier League leaders Manchester City host Schalke 04 in a tricky UEFA Champions League, last 16, second leg clash.

Pep Guardiola's side came back from 1-2 down to beat the German side in the first leg. In the end, the trip to Germany ended well for the Citizens, and now they can hope to book a place in the last 8.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: UEFA Champions League, the second leg of round 16 clash between Manchester City and Schalke 04
Date: March 13 (Wednesday)
Time: 1:30 AM IST
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester
TV Guide: Sony Pictures Network
Live Streaming: Sony Liv, JioTV

Key facts:

- Schalke's last six games against English sides: D2 L4;
- Schalke have never won a UEFA tie when they’ve lost the first-leg at home;
- City have won one of five home games in the Round of 16;
- City have scored the opener in 11 consecutive home matches (in all competitions);
- Only one team have ever overturned 3-2 deficit away.

Form guide (latest first):

City: WWDWWWWWLW
Schalke: LLLLDLWLDW

Likely XIs:

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Gundogan, Silva; Sane, Jesus, Sterling
Unavailable: De Bruyne (hamstring), Mendy (knee), Bravo (Achilles), Fernandinho (suspended), Otamendi (suspended)
Note: Aguero will miss the next match if he's booked.
Manager: Pep Guardiola

Schalke 04 (3-4-2-1): Fahrmann; Stambouli, Sane, Nastasic; McKennie, Serdar, Bentaleb, Mendyl; Embolo, Skrzybski; Burgstaller
Unavailable: Caligiuri (ankle ligament), Harit (disciplinary), Mascarell (groin), Schopf (knee), Uth (disciplinary)
Manager: Domenico Tedesco

Match referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

