Premier League leaders Manchester City host Schalke 04 in a tricky UEFA Champions League, last 16, second leg clash.

Pep Guardiola's side came back from 1-2 down to beat the German side in the first leg. In the end, the trip to Germany ended well for the Citizens, and now they can hope to book a place in the last 8.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: UEFA Champions League, the second leg of round 16 clash between Manchester City and Schalke 04

Date: March 13 (Wednesday)

Time: 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

TV Guide: Sony Pictures Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv, JioTV

Key facts:



- Schalke's last six games against English sides: D2 L4;

- Schalke have never won a UEFA tie when they’ve lost the first-leg at home;

- City have won one of five home games in the Round of 16;

- City have scored the opener in 11 consecutive home matches (in all competitions);

- Only one team have ever overturned 3-2 deficit away.

Form guide (latest first):

City: WWDWWWWWLW

Schalke: LLLLDLWLDW

Likely XIs:

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Gundogan, Silva; Sane, Jesus, Sterling

Unavailable: De Bruyne (hamstring), Mendy (knee), Bravo (Achilles), Fernandinho (suspended), Otamendi (suspended)

Note: Aguero will miss the next match if he's booked.

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Schalke 04 (3-4-2-1): Fahrmann; Stambouli, Sane, Nastasic; McKennie, Serdar, Bentaleb, Mendyl; Embolo, Skrzybski; Burgstaller

Unavailable: Caligiuri (ankle ligament), Harit (disciplinary), Mascarell (groin), Schopf (knee), Uth (disciplinary)

Manager: Domenico Tedesco

Match referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)