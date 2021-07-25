July 25, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Tokyo Olympics: US Golfer Bryson DeChambeau Tests Positive For COVID-19 Before Departure For Japan

Tokyo Olympics: US Golfer Bryson DeChambeau Tests Positive For COVID-19 Before Departure For Japan

Patrick Reed will replace Bryson DeChambeau and is undergoing the requisite testing protocol on Sunday and Monday before departing for Tokyo, US Golf said in a statement

PTI 25 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:14 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tokyo Olympics: US Golfer Bryson DeChambeau Tests Positive For COVID-19 Before Departure For Japan
United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as he lines up his putt on the 2nd green during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Saturday, July 17, 2021.
AP Photo/Alastair Grant
Tokyo Olympics: US Golfer Bryson DeChambeau Tests Positive For COVID-19 Before Departure For Japan
outlookindia.com
2021-07-25T09:14:52+05:30

US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau has been pulled out of the United States golf team after testing positive for COVID-19 before his departure for the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

The 27-year-old DeChambeau, who won the Major last year, was found to be infected with the virus in the tests done as part of the final testing protocol.

Patrick Reed will replace DeChambeau and is undergoing the requisite testing protocol on Sunday and Monday before departing for Tokyo, US Golf said in a statement.

The first round of golf competition will start on Thursday.

"I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA," said DeChambeau.

"Representing my country means the world to me and it is a tremendous honour to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo."

Reed is now the only two-time Olympian for the men's golf competition, as he also played in 2016 Rio Games.

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are the other three golfers in the US men's team while Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson and Jessica Korda are in the women's competition.

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to represent our country and be a part of Team USA in Tokyo," said Reed.

"I wish Bryson nothing but the best, and I know how disappointed he is to not be able to compete, and I will do my best to play my best and represent our country."

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu Beats Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova In Women's Badminton Singles Group Match

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Golf Other Sports COVID-19 Coronavirus Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympic Games Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos