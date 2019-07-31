Tokyo Olympics 2020: Boxing Schedule Revealed For Summer Games

The organizers of next year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics revealed the competition schedule for boxing here on Wednesday, finalizing all competition dates for next year's Summer Games.

The schedule for the Tokyo Olympics was almost complete in April, but it was unclear whether boxing would be included as there were a series of organizational management issues.

Following the formal decision on boxing last month, the organizing committee announced the boxing schedule on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the organizers, boxing events will be held between July 25 and August 9, 2020, at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan. The Olympics will feature five weight categories for women and eight for men.

The finals will be held from August 4 and the last six days, among which the first will be women's featherweight.

The boxing tickets were not included in the first application for the lottery in May, and will be included in the second lottery sale in the fall. The International Olympic Committee last month resolved to keep the sport on the programme after deciding to strip the International Boxing Association of its right to oversee the sport in Tokyo due to unresolved governance issues.

IOC member and International Gymnastics Federation chief Morinari Watanabe has been appointed to head a special task force to organize the boxing qualifiers and the Tokyo competition.