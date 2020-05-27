They Have Made Winning Look Easy – Kylian Mbappe Lauds Liverpool 'Machine'

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe hailed Liverpool, labelling the Premier League leaders a "machine".

Jurgen Klopp's men are on track to win the club's first league title since 1990, sitting 25 points clear at the top when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Liverpool and the France star is impressed by what Klopp's side have achieved this season.

"This season, Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League," the 21-year-old told the Mirror.

"They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy. Performances like they have been having don't just happen.

"To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager."

Liverpool had won 27 of 29 Premier League games this season before the campaign was stopped.