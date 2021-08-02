August 02, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Thank You For All The Love, From The Real 'Hockey' Coach: Sjoerd Marijne’s Reply Stumps Shah Rukh Khan

Thank You For All The Love, From The Real 'Hockey' Coach: Sjoerd Marijne’s Reply Stumps Shah Rukh Khan

Following Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet in which the actor pretended to be his character, Kabir Khan from the film 'Chak De', Marijne came back with a swift response reminding everyone about who the “real coach” is.

Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal 02 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:56 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Thank You For All The Love, From The Real 'Hockey' Coach: Sjoerd Marijne’s Reply Stumps Shah Rukh Khan
There was a banter between Sjoerd Marijne and SRK after the Indian Women's Hockey Team Qualified for the Semi Finals
Source: Twitter
Thank You For All The Love, From The Real 'Hockey' Coach: Sjoerd Marijne’s Reply Stumps Shah Rukh Khan
outlookindia.com
2021-08-02T20:56:08+05:30

Sjoerd Marijne, Head Coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team had a cheeky reply to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet, where the actor urged the coach and the team to win the Gold Medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

 
SRK played the role of hockey coach, Kabir Khan, in the 2007 film , 'Chak De', in which he guides the Indian Women’s Hockey team to win the World Cup. SRK used that as the refrence and jokes that as a former coach he, along with billion others, wants the team to win the Gold Medal.
The Indian Women’s Hockey Team best Australia 1-0 in the Quarter Finals in Tokyo today, making it to the finals of the tournament for the very first time.
 
Earlier, Marijne had revealed that he had arranged for the movie-screening for the team after three back-to-back losses.   

Following the win, hashtags of 'Kabir Khan' and 'Chak De! India' started trending on the microblogging site Twitter.  Other Bollywood personalities like Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and Taapse Pannu also celebrated the historic achievement and congratulated the team on social media.

Sharma took to Instagram and wrote that the women's hockey team had made the entire country proud."India creates history again!! Congratulations to the women's hockey team on qualifying for the semi finals! Super proud," the actor-producer wrote. 

Kapoor shared the news of the win on Instagram and wrote, "What a proud moment for us! Both our hockey teams went into the semi finals! Let's go team India. We're so proud."

The Indian side will play Argentina in the semifinal on Wednesday. 

(With Inputs From PTI)

 
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: Discus Thrower Kamalpreet Kaur Finishes 6th, USA's Valarie Allman Wins Gold

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Samarth Goyal Sjoerd Marijne Shah Rukh Khan Tokyo Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 Hockey India National Hockey Team India Women's Hockey Team Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympics Sports Arts & Entertainment

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos