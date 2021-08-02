Thank You For All The Love, From The Real 'Hockey' Coach: Sjoerd Marijne’s Reply Stumps Shah Rukh Khan

Sjoerd Marijne, Head Coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team had a cheeky reply to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet, where the actor urged the coach and the team to win the Gold Medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again.

From: The Real Coach. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/TpKTMuFLxt — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021

SRK played the role of hockey coach, Kabir Khan, in the 2007 film , 'Chak De', in which he guides the Indian Women’s Hockey team to win the World Cup. SRK used that as the refrence and jokes that as a former coach he, along with billion others, wants the team to win the Gold Medal.

Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team best Australia 1-0 in the Quarter Finals in Tokyo today, making it to the finals of the tournament for the very first time.

Earlier, Marijne had revealed that he had arranged for the movie-screening for the team after three back-to-back losses.

Following the win, hashtags of 'Kabir Khan' and 'Chak De! India' started trending on the microblogging site Twitter. Other Bollywood personalities like Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and Taapse Pannu also celebrated the historic achievement and congratulated the team on social media.

Sharma took to Instagram and wrote that the women's hockey team had made the entire country proud."India creates history again!! Congratulations to the women's hockey team on qualifying for the semi finals! Super proud," the actor-producer wrote.

Kapoor shared the news of the win on Instagram and wrote, "What a proud moment for us! Both our hockey teams went into the semi finals! Let's go team India. We're so proud."

The Indian side will play Argentina in the semifinal on Wednesday. (With Inputs From PTI)

