Thank You For All The Love, From The Real 'Hockey' Coach: Sjoerd Marijne’s Reply Stumps Shah Rukh Khan

Sjoerd Marijne, Head Coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team had a cheeky reply to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet, where the actor urged the coach and the team to win the Gold Medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again.— Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021
Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021
Following the win, hashtags of 'Kabir Khan' and 'Chak De! India' started trending on the microblogging site Twitter. Other Bollywood personalities like Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and Taapse Pannu also celebrated the historic achievement and congratulated the team on social media.
Our chakk de moment never felt more real! Our girls beat Aussies 1-0 and storm into semis !!!! Go for it @imranirampal your girls have our heart! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 2, 2021
What a match .. Super defending .. Real imitates Reel #ChakDeIndia History created by the Indian Women’s #hockeyindia first semi final like ever ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ #INDvsAUS #Olympics2020 #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/3W6g7j2PgN— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 2, 2021
Sharma took to Instagram and wrote that the women's hockey team had made the entire country proud."India creates history again!! Congratulations to the women's hockey team on qualifying for the semi finals! Super proud," the actor-producer wrote.
Kapoor shared the news of the win on Instagram and wrote, "What a proud moment for us! Both our hockey teams went into the semi finals! Let's go team India. We're so proud."
The Indian side will play Argentina in the semifinal on Wednesday.
