Thailand Open Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Enters Men's Doubles Semifinals

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty will face Korean pair of Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol in the semifinals of the Thailand Open.

PTI 02 August 2019
Thailand Open Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Enters Men's Doubles Semifinals
The unseeded Indian combination fought valiantly for exactly an hour to get the better of their Korean rivals 21-17 17-21 21-19 in a quarterfinal duel.
Thailand Open Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Enters Men's Doubles Semifinals
2019-08-02T14:58:43+0530

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty qualified for the men's doubles semifinals after registering a hard-fought win over qualifiers Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung Jae of Korea at the Thailand Open.

The unseeded Indian combination fought valiantly for exactly an hour to get the better of their Korean rivals 21-17 17-21 21-19 in a quarterfinal duel.

The win was Rankireddy and Shetty's maiden win over the Korean pair.

The 16th-ranked Indians will play against another Korean pair of Ko Sung Hyun and
Shin Baek Cheol in the semifinals on Saturday.

Later in the day, B Sai Praneeth will be up against seventh seed Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in the men's singles quarterfinals, while Rankireddy will combine with Ashwini Ponnappa to play against third seed Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan in the last-eight round of the mixed doubles.

