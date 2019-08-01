﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Badminton: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out Of Thailand Open

Badminton: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out Of Thailand Open

India's Saina Nehwal lost in the Thailand Open's second round, to Sayaka Takahashi.

ANI 01 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Badminton: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out Of Thailand Open
Nehwal was able to win the first game, but Takahashi made a strong comeback as she registered strong performances in the second and third games to win the match.
Twitter
Badminton: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out Of Thailand Open
outlookindia.com
2019-08-01T15:38:35+0530

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the ongoing Thailand Open on Thursday as she was defeated by Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 21-16, 11-21, 14-21 in the second round.

Nehwal was able to win the first game, but Takahashi made a strong comeback as she registered strong performances in the second and third games to win the match.

Earlier in the day, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the third round of the Thailand Open as they defeated Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-17, 21-19.

ALSO READ: Thailand Open Badminton: Saina Nehwal Progresses To Round 2; Sourabh Verma Crashes Out

Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth and Parupali Kashyap will be in action as they will face Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab and Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in their respective men's singles matches.

Nehwal had made a strong return to the badminton court on Wednesday as she registered a straight-game win over Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan.

The 29-year-old defeated Chaiwan 21-17, 21-19 in her opening round match.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
ANI Saina Nehwal Badminton Thailand Open Badminton Sports
Next Story : Pakistan Offers India Counsular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav Tomorrow: Pak Media
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From ANI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters