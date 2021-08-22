Tennis: Alexander Zverev Enters Western and Southern Open Quarter-finals

Alexander Zverev reached the semi-finals of the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio on Friday night following a straight sets victory over Norway's Casper Ruud. (More Sports News)



The German number three seed, crowned Olympic champion in Tokyo at the start of the month, won the first four games of the match and then rattled off five games in a row from 1-3 down in the second set to wrap up a 6-1, 6-3 win in just 61 minutes.



Zverev will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on Saturday in a repeat of the pair's semi-final epic at Roland Garros, which Tsitsipas won 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3.



That was the number two seed's sixth victory over Zverev in eight career meetings. (AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine