Tennis: Alexander Zverev Enters Western and Southern Open Quarter-finals

August 22, 2021
German number three seed Zverev will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on Saturday

Associated Press (AP) 22 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:52 am
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns a shot to Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Mason, Ohio.
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
2021-08-22T08:52:37+05:30

Alexander Zverev reached the semi-finals of the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio on Friday night following a straight sets victory over Norway's Casper Ruud. (More Sports News)

The German number three seed, crowned Olympic champion in Tokyo at the start of the month, won the first four games of the match and then rattled off five games in a row from 1-3 down in the second set to wrap up a 6-1, 6-3 win in just 61 minutes.

Zverev will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on Saturday in a repeat of the pair's semi-final epic at Roland Garros, which Tsitsipas won 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3.

That was the number two seed's sixth victory over Zverev in eight career meetings. (AP) 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Associated Press (AP) Alexander Zverev Stefanos Tsitsipas Tennis ATP

