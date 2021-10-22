Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Syed Mushtaq Ali: Umesh Yadav Named In Vidarbha Squad

India pacer Umesh Yadav has been named in a 20-member Vidarbha squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting on November 4.

Pacer Umesh Yadav has represented India in 49 Tests, 75 ODIs and 7 T20Is. | File Photo

2021-10-22T17:23:44+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 5:23 pm

Veteran India pacer Umesh Yadav has been named in a 20-member Vidarbha squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting on November 4.  (More Cricket News)

The Vidarbha Cricket Association on Friday posted the squad on its website.

The team will be captained by wicketkeeper-batter Akshay Wadkar.  While Siddhesh Wath has been named Wadkar's deputy for the tournament.

Umesh, who will lead the pace attack, has represented India in 49 Tests and 75 ODIs and has 98 first-class matches under his belt. The team also includes pacer Darshan Nalkande and the 22-year-old Yash Thakur.

Vidarbha selectors have also included batting mainstays in Ganesh Satish and opener R Sanjay, who has been impressive in the previous seasons.  Experienced off-spinner Akshay Wakhare has also been named in the side.

Vidarbha, who are placed in the Plate Group, will be playing all their league matches in Vijayawada. 

Squad: Akshay Wadkar (c), Siddhesh Wath (vc), Atharva Taide, R Sanjay, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Jitesh Sharma, Apoorva Wankhede, Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare, Harsh Dubey, Parth Rekhade, Ganesh Bhosale, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Siddesh Neral, Aditya Thakre, Sooraj Rai and Umesh Yadav. Coach: Pritam Gandhe. 

