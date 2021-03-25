Srinivasa Gowda Does It Again, Sets New Record In Kambala Racing

Noted Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda,who was termed Usain Bolt of Kambala last year by covering a 125-metre buffalo racing track in 9.55 seconds, has created a new record by completing 100 metres in just 8.96 seconds, organisers said. (More Sports News)

He achieved the feat in ''Soorya Chandra Jodukere'' Kambala organised at Venoor-Permuda in Belthangady taluk on Saturday (March 20).

MUST READ: A Day At The Races - The Kambalas

Gowda covered the 125 metre-long Kambala track in 11.21 seconds. On calculating the speed versus distance, he covered 100 metres in just 8.96 seconds and broke his own previous records, the organisers said.

A year ago, he had created a record by covering a 100 metre-track in 9.55 seconds. Later, Bajgoli Nishanth Shetty broke the record by covering 100 metres in 9.52 seconds at Venoor Kambala.

Kambala is an annual race held in Karnataka where people sprint through paddy fields with buffaloes.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine