Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 3rd T20, Live Cricket Scores: SL Set 121-run Target For SA

Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Captains Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka, letf, and Keshav Maharaj of South Africa pose with the trophy. | Courtesy: Sri Lanka Cricket

Follow live updates and scores of the third and final T20 International match between Sri Lanka and South Africa. Proteas lead 2-0.

2021-09-14T20:30:39+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 8:30 pm

South Africa restricted Sri Lanka to 120/8 in the third and final T20 International at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Tuesday. As many as five bowlers took wickets as Proteas dominated the hosts. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first. But none of the batsmen, except Kusal Perera (39 off 33) managed to play a good innings. Shanaka tried to dig in but could manage only 18 off 26 balls. Chamika Karunaratne, however, hit 29 off 19 including a last-ball six to Sri Lanka a fighting total. South Africa have already taken the series after winning the first two matches with relative ease. This is the last match for both teams before the ICC T20 World Cup. Follow live updates and cricket scores of SL vs SA, 3rd T20 match here:

LIVE SCORECARD | STREAMING | NEWS

8:27 PM IST: A late flourish from Chamika Karunaratne give Sri Lanka a fighting total. SL - 120/8.

8:15 PM IST: 100 up for Sri Lanka in the 18th over with a reverse sweep from skipper Dasun Shanaka off Tabraiz Shamsi. SL - 100/7 (18).

8:02 PM IST: Then a horror run out. Lahiru Madushanka's come and gone. A single off two balls. SL - 86/7 (14.2).

7:59 PM IST: Bjorn Fortuin gets his second. Wanindu Hasaranga (4 off 4) caught by Keshav Maharaj. SL - 85/6 (13.5).

7:55 PM IST: Keshav Maharaj traps Kusal Perera (39 off 32) in front. Review wasted. Another one bites the dust. SL - 80/5 (12.5).

7:44 PM IST: Sri Lanka in trouble. Kamindu Mendis, the latest batsman to depart as Aiden Markram strikes in his second over. Kusal Perera is unbeaten on 31 off 24. SL - 62/4 (10).

7:25 PM IST: Sri Lanka struggling to get going. Already lost three wickets for 39 runs in the first five overs. Kagiso Rabada has so claimed two wickets. SL - 39/3 (5).

6:42 PM IST: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (w), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi.

6:33 PM IST: Sri Lanka win toss and bat first.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwan Pradeep, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Akila Dananjaya, Minod Bhanuka, Binura Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Pathum Nissanka.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder.

 

Dasun Shanaka Keshav Maharaj Quinton de Kock Colombo Cricket Live Score Sri Lanka national cricket team South Africa national cricket team
