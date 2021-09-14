Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 3rd T20: Where To See Live Action

South Africa will look for a series sweep against Sri Lanka when the two teams meet in the third and final T20 International match in Colombo tonight (September 14). (More Cricket News)

After losing the preceding three-match ODI series 1-2, visitors have won the first two matches convincingly to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. A win tonight, and the Proteas will complete back-to-back T20 series sweeps against the Lions. Such a feat, in an away series, will boost the morale of the team as they continue to prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup.

For Sri Lanka, a 0-3 defeat at home ahead of the T20 World Cup qualifiers will be a massive blow.

This is only the sixth bilateral series between the two teams. South Africa won the first won 2-1 (three matches, away) in 2013, then Sri Lanka won the next two -- 2-1 (three matches, away) and 1-0 (one match, home). In 2019, Sri Lanka lost all three matches in South Africa.

Head-to-head

This will be their 16th T20I meeting. South Africa lead the head-to-head record 10-5, five of those coming in successive matches, starting with their Super Over win at Newlands in 2017.

Match and telecast details

Match: 3rd T20 International between Sri Lanka and South Africa

Date: September 14 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 7:00 PM IST/ 7:00 PM local

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV (Subscription required)

Likely XIs

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (c), Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwan Pradeep, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Akila Dananjaya, Minod Bhanuka, Binura Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Pathum Nissanka.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder.