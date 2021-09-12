Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: SL Bat First In Must-win Game

What can Sri Lanka do? Once a formidable side, now the Lions hardly intimidate their rivals. Spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan even claimed that they have forgotten the taste of victories. And tonight, Sri Lanka face another series defeat in the T20 Internationals just weeks before the start of the World Cup. They have lost 14 of the previous 18 T20I matches. Two of the three wins during that period came against a depleted India who had sent a second-string side. For South Africa, a win tonight will equal their record for second-most successive victories (six). Proteas lead three-match series 1-0 with a 28-run win in the first T20. Follow live scores of the second SL vs SA, T20 cricket match here:

LIVE SCORECARD | STREAMING | NEWS

6:37 PM IST: Sri Lanka win the toss abd opt to bat first against South Africa.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.