Son Heung-min Responds To Harry Kane Transfer Speculation: Nothing Is Decided Yet

Son Heung-min is not worried about talk linking Harry Kane with a move away from Tottenham and is instead focusing on his own future with the Premier League club. (More Football News)

Kane admitted last month he feels at a "crossroads" in his career following another trophyless campaign with Tottenham, where he has spent the past 17 years.

The prolific striker, who is currently away on international duty with England, has been linked with Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Son formed an almost-telepathic partnership with Kane last term, the pair assisting one another 14 times to surpass Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton's long-standing record of 13 for Blackburn Rovers in 1994-95.

However, amid growing rumours over his attack partner's future, South Korea international Son is not getting caught up in the transfer talk.

"Nothing is decided. Rather than worrying about his transfer, I am doing my best at Tottenham," Son told reporters when asked about Kane's next move.

"I want to focus on the national team and Tottenham. Maybe Kane is doing the same. He is busy preparing for the Euros with England."

14 - Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have now assisted one another for 14 Premier League goals this season, breaking Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton's all-time record of 13 set in 1994-95 for Blackburn. Telepathy. pic.twitter.com/rewuUwCxPG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2021

The intense speculation regarding Kane's future comes on the back of a campaign that saw him earn his third Golden Boot after scoring 23 times in 2020-21.

The 27-year-old is only the third player – after Thierry Henry (four) and Shearer – to achieve such a feat.

Kane also set up 14 goals to become just the second player in the Premier League era to top the charts for both goals and assists (also Andy Cole in 1993-94).

Those 37 goals involvements were his most across a league campaign in his career, while his 14 assists doubled a previous high of seven in 2016-17.

