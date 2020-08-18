In an intriguing semi-final clash of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League, French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain will take on a resurgent RB Leipzig. The winners will face either Bayern Munich or Lyon in the final. (More Football News)

While PSG, the French powerhouse, has a high-profile squad featuring the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the upstarts from Germany, Leipzig exudes confidence and are more than capable of beating the best in the business.

But the meeting, with both the sides chasing first Champions League final appearance, will be an intriguing one considering the fact that the German side will come into the match with nothing to lose.

In contrast, the favourites PSG will be aware of the previous failures, and the expectant owners in the Middle East keeping a close eye on every move they make. The continental trophy in football's biggest market, Europe, has eluded the Qatari-backed club for some years. Leipzig, with their Red Bull money, can play with the freedom that not many clubs nowadays enjoy. Just look at their Bundesliga performance so far, since making the grade. The took just 11 years to make the Champions League semis since German fifth-tier outfit SSV Markranstadt were controversially acquired by energy drink giant Red Bull.

That's their history. Now, they are on the cusp of making history.

Julian Nagelsmann's Leipzig became only the fifth Bundesliga side to make the Champions League semis. That's a massive achievement considering Germany's rich football history. And they will start as the minnows against a mire affluent PSG side in the semis.

Both sides secured dramatic wins in the quarter-finals. Tyler Adams came off the bench to score the winner two minutes from time for Leipzig against Atletico Madrid, while PSG trailed Atalanta for 90 minutes, yes, that's the normal length of a match. Then, Marquinhos (90') and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (90+3') scored for Thomas Tuchel's side. The former Borussia Dortmund didn't even move. He's nursing an injury, though.

With that here's how you can watch the match live

What: UEFA Champions League, 1st semi-final

Who: Rasen Ballsport Leipzig (RB Leipzig) Vs PSG (Paris Saint-Germain)

Where: Stadium of Light (Estadio da Luz), Lisbon, Portugal

When: Wednesday, August 19 (in India)

Time: 00:30 am IST

TV Telecast: SONY TEN 2/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Check your local Champions League broadcast partners HERE.

Team News

Leipzig have nor major injury concern. In fact, Nagelsmann may well name the same XI that started against Atletico.

For PSG, Keylor Navas is a doubt. He sustained a thigh injury during the Atalanta match. Marco Verratti is another uncertainty. will also be assessed, but Mbappe is expected to start. The French talent was used as a sub in the previous match. Yes, Angel Di Maria is now available after serving his ban.

Head-to-head

Easy for everyone. This is their first competitive meeting.

Likely XIs

Leipzig: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg, Angelino; Laimer, Kampl; Sabitzer, Olmo, Nkunku; Poulsen

PSG: Rico; Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Di Maria, Paredes, Marquinhos, Neymar; Mbappe, Icardi.