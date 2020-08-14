August 14, 2020
Corona
The Rise Of RB Leipzig: From Fifth Tier Of German Football To Champions League Semi-Finalists In A Decade

We take a look at RB Leipzig's journey from the fifth tier of German football to Champions League semi-finalists.

Omnisport 14 August 2020
RB Leipzig players celebrate after defeating Atletico Madrid.
Getty Images
RB Leipzig continued their remarkable rise on Thursday by booking a spot in the semi-finals of the Champions League with a famous 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid.

(More Football News)

Dani Olmo and Tyler Adams were on target for Julian Nagelsmann's side in Lisbon, either side of Joao Felix's penalty, to set up a final-four clash with Paris Saint-Germain next Tuesday.

It has been quite the journey for Leipzig, having only been founded 11 years ago when SSV Markranstadt were controversially acquired by energy drink giant Red Bull.

Four promotions, a second-placed finish in Bundesliga, a DFB-Pokal final appearance and now a European Cup semi-final have since followed.

Here, we chart Leipzig's season-by-season rise from the fifth tier of German football to the European elite.

2009-10

Division: NOFV-Oberliga Sud (fifth tier)
Position: 1st - promoted
DFB-Pokal: Did not qualify
Europe: Did not qualify
Top scorer: Jochen Hofler

2010-11

Division: Regionalliga Nord (fourth tier)
Position: 4th
DFB-Pokal: Did not qualify
Europe: Did not qualify
Top scorer: Daniel Frahn

2011-12

Division: Regionalliga Nord (fourth tier)
Position: 3rd
DFB-Pokal: Second round
Europe: Did not qualify
Top scorer: Daniel Frahn

2012-13

Division: Regionalliga Nord (fourth tier)
Position: 1st - promoted
DFB-Pokal: Did not qualify
Europe: Did not qualify
Top scorer: Daniel Frahn

2013-14

Division: 3. Liga (third tier)
Position: 2nd - promoted
DFB-Pokal: First round
Europe: Did not qualify
Top scorer: Daniel Frahn

2014-15

Division: 2. Bundesliga (second tier)
Position: 5th
DFB-Pokal: Third round
Europe: Did not qualify
Top scorer: Yussuf Poulsen

2015-16

Division: 2. Bundesliga (second tier)
Position: 2nd - promoted
DFB-Pokal: Second round
Europe: Did not qualify
Top scorer: Davie Selke

2016-17

Division: Bundesliga (top tier)
Position: 2nd
DFB-Pokal: First round
Europe: Did not qualify
Top scorer: Timo Werner

2017-18

Division: Bundesliga (top tier)
Position: 6th
DFB-Pokal: Second round
Europe: Europa League quarter-finals
Top scorer: Timo Werner

2018-19

Division: Bundesliga (top tier)
Position: 3rd
DFB-Pokal: Runners-up
Europe: Europa League group stage
Top scorer: Timo Werner

2019-20

Division: Bundesliga (top tier)
Position: 3rd
DFB-Pokal: Third round
Europe: Champions League semi-finals
Top scorer: Timo Werner

