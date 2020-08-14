The Rise Of RB Leipzig: From Fifth Tier Of German Football To Champions League Semi-Finalists In A Decade

RB Leipzig continued their remarkable rise on Thursday by booking a spot in the semi-finals of the Champions League with a famous 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid.

(More Football News)

Dani Olmo and Tyler Adams were on target for Julian Nagelsmann's side in Lisbon, either side of Joao Felix's penalty, to set up a final-four clash with Paris Saint-Germain next Tuesday.

It has been quite the journey for Leipzig, having only been founded 11 years ago when SSV Markranstadt were controversially acquired by energy drink giant Red Bull.

Four promotions, a second-placed finish in Bundesliga, a DFB-Pokal final appearance and now a European Cup semi-final have since followed.

Here, we chart Leipzig's season-by-season rise from the fifth tier of German football to the European elite.

2009-10

Division: NOFV-Oberliga Sud (fifth tier)

Position: 1st - promoted

DFB-Pokal: Did not qualify

Europe: Did not qualify

Top scorer: Jochen Hofler

2010-11

Division: Regionalliga Nord (fourth tier)

Position: 4th

DFB-Pokal: Did not qualify

Europe: Did not qualify

Top scorer: Daniel Frahn

2011-12

Division: Regionalliga Nord (fourth tier)

Position: 3rd

DFB-Pokal: Second round

Europe: Did not qualify

Top scorer: Daniel Frahn

2012-13

Division: Regionalliga Nord (fourth tier)

Position: 1st - promoted

DFB-Pokal: Did not qualify

Europe: Did not qualify

Top scorer: Daniel Frahn

2013-14

Division: 3. Liga (third tier)

Position: 2nd - promoted

DFB-Pokal: First round

Europe: Did not qualify

Top scorer: Daniel Frahn

2014-15

Division: 2. Bundesliga (second tier)

Position: 5th

DFB-Pokal: Third round

Europe: Did not qualify

Top scorer: Yussuf Poulsen

2015-16

Division: 2. Bundesliga (second tier)

Position: 2nd - promoted

DFB-Pokal: Second round

Europe: Did not qualify

Top scorer: Davie Selke

Leipzig = 32nd team to reach the UCL semi-finals#UCL pic.twitter.com/WomBozFw5t — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 13, 2020

2016-17

Division: Bundesliga (top tier)

Position: 2nd

DFB-Pokal: First round

Europe: Did not qualify

Top scorer: Timo Werner

2017-18

Division: Bundesliga (top tier)

Position: 6th

DFB-Pokal: Second round

Europe: Europa League quarter-finals

Top scorer: Timo Werner

2018-19

Division: Bundesliga (top tier)

Position: 3rd

DFB-Pokal: Runners-up

Europe: Europa League group stage

Top scorer: Timo Werner

2019-20

Division: Bundesliga (top tier)

Position: 3rd

DFB-Pokal: Third round

Europe: Champions League semi-finals

Top scorer: Timo Werner