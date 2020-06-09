Former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Tuesday contributed to the global debate around racism, saying "it is not just restricted to the skin colour" and one could also be racially abused due to his religion. (More Cricket News)
The killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis last month triggered mass protests around the country and reignited the racism debate world over.
READ: Irfan Pathan Lifts The Lid On Racism
"Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin.Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too," Pathan wrote on Twitter.
Pathan, who retired from all forms of the game earlier this year, played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20s.
In the wake of Floyd's death, international cricketers too have come out and spoken on the issue of racism in the game.
ALSO READ: Sammy Calls Out Former SunRisers Hyderbad Teammates
The cricketers include West Indians Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy, who has alleged that he was racially abused by some of his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates during the 2014 IPL.
