With Chennai Super Kings performance in IPL 2020 plummeting every game, Royal Challengers Bangalore have a great chance to clinch two full points and cement their place in the playoffs. But to take MS Dhoni's CSK lightly in Dubai on Sunday afternoon can prove to be a banana skin for Virat Kohli's team. Chennai will play for pride and with no pressure to win, they can throw up a few upsets. Watch live streaming of CSK vs RCB. (POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS | NEWS)

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match in UAE can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live coverage of the match will start at 3.30 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. The match will also be available on Reliance Jio TV. Visit their website for more details.Check out Airtel for offers.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Star has the global rights for TV and online. IPL fans can watch CSK vs RCB live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.



RCB will start overwhelming favourites against CSK. Not only did they win their first leg match against Dhoni's men by 37 runs in Dubai a fortnight ago, RCB has looked extremely strong and well-rounded. RCB captain Virat Kohli had scored a 90 in the match against CSK but it was Chris Morris' 3 for 19 and Washington Sundar's 2 for 16 that sealed CSK's fate.



RCB are coming of a convincing eight-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Bangalore found a new bowling hero in Mohammed Siraj, whose three wickets for eight runs sent KKR crashing to four wickets for 14 in the fourth over. KKR never recovered from the blow and scored a paltry 84 for 8 in their 20 overs.



CSK are not in the best state of mind, especially after getting routed by Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in their last game. But for a 50 from Sam Curran, rest of the CSK batting crashed. Dhoni said CSK were 'hurt' by the team's performance and would experiment with new players in the remaining IPL 2020 games. RCB have 14 points from 10 matches while CSK are at the bottom of the table with six from 11 games!



Watch CSK vs RCB live.

