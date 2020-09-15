September 15, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Signs New Three-year Arsenal Contract

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Signs New Three-year Arsenal Contract

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has given Arsenal a major boost at the start of the Premier League season by signing a new deal

Omnisport 15 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Signs New Three-year Arsenal Contract
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
File Photo
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Signs New Three-year Arsenal Contract
outlookindia.com
2020-09-15T22:03:23+05:30

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has ended speculation over his future by signing a new three-year contract with Arsenal. (More Football News)

The Gunners captain's previous deal was due to expire next June, but he has agreed to re-sign with the Premier League club.

Prolific striker Aubameyang has scored 72 goals in 111 appearances since joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £56million in January 2018.

"Signing for this special club was never in doubt," Aubameyang told Arsenal's official website.

"It's thanks to our fans, my team-mates, my family and everybody at this club that I feel like I belong here.

"I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal."

In his first full season with Arsenal in 2018-19, Aubameyang scored 22 goals to be a joint winner of the Premier League Golden Boot.

Last term, the 31-year-old enjoyed another superb campaign, with 29 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions.

He scored both of the Gunners' goals in each of their respective FA Cup semi-final and final victories over Manchester City and Chelsea and continued his superb Wembley form with a fabulous strike in last month's Community Shield encounter with Liverpool, which Mikel Arteta's side won on penalties.

As speculation mounted over Aubameyang's future, Arteta expressed confidence he would sign renewed terms and the manager is delighted to have got his man.

"It was important for Pierre-Emerick to stay with us," he said. "He’s a superb player with an incredible mentality.

"Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working. 

"He's an important leader for the team and a big part of what we're building. He wants to be up there with the best players in the world and leave his mark. He can achieve that here."

Arsenal began their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage, where Aubameyang completed the scoring, and they are back in action at home to West Ham on Saturday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Barcelona Live Streaming: Miralem Pjanic To Link Up With Lionel Messi As Barca Face Girona Test - How To Watch

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal (Football) Football English Premier League (EPL) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos

×