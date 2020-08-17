Pep Guardiola To Barcelona 'Currently Impossible', Says Agent

Pep Guardiola is fully committed to Manchester City and a return to former club Barcelona is "currently impossible", according to the Catalan coach's agent Josep Maria Orobitg. (More Football News)
City's third Champions League quarter-final exit in as many years has led to questions being asked of Guardiola's future at the Etihad Stadium.
He is into the final year of his contract while Barca are expected to part company with Quique Setien, potentially prompting talk of a return for their successful former head coach.
However, Guardiola's representative Orobitg insists the 49-year-old will honour his contract with City.
"Yes, Pep will stay at City 100 per cent," he told Goal.
Guardiola won 14 trophies in four seasons as Barca coach but Orobitg added it is "currently impossible" for a return to Catalonia to be considered.
Barcelona suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in last week's Champions League quarter-final tie.
Mauricio Pochettino, Ronald Koeman and former midfield icon Xavi have also been linked with the top job at Camp Nou.
