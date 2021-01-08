January 08, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  PAK Vs SA: South Africa Call Up Uncapped Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman For Pakistan Test Series

PAK Vs SA: South Africa Call Up Uncapped Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman For Pakistan Test Series

Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman have been included in the South Africa squad for their first tour of Pakistan in 14 years

Omnisport 08 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PAK Vs SA: South Africa Call Up Uncapped Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman For Pakistan Test Series
South Africa cricket team
AP Photo
PAK Vs SA: South Africa Call Up Uncapped Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman For Pakistan Test Series
outlookindia.com
2021-01-08T19:11:50+05:30

Uncapped bowlers Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman have been included in the South Africa Test squad for their first tour of Pakistan in 14 years. (More Cricket News)

Paceman Dupavillon has earned a maiden Test call-up, while seamer Baartman has been selected for the first time at international level.

Fit-again quick Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius were named in a 21-man squad on Friday after playing no part in the 2-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka.

Spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde will also fly out to Pakistan on January 15 ahead of the first of two Tests, which starts in Karachi 11 days later.

South Africa convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang said: "As a selection panel, we are very excited to see how the tour of Pakistan will pan out for the players we have chosen.

"We are confident in our selections and believe in rewarding good performance both on and off the field, which is why we have gone with the core of the group that was selected for the Sri Lanka home series.

"Considering that the conditions that will be faced are largely unknown to the South African team, we wanted to strengthen the attack with the skill sets that Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde have to offer, while giving players like Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman an opportunity after making strong cases for themselves in recent seasons."

 

South Africa Test squad: 

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Copa Del Rey: Barcelona Drawn To Face Giant-killers Who Stunned Atletico Madrid

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport South Africa Cricket South Africa national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos