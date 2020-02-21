February 21, 2020
NZ Vs IND, 1st Test: Harsha Bhogle's Early Morning Tweet On Rishabh Pant Creates Great Divide

India selected Rishabh Pant ahead of Wriddhiman Saha for the first Test against New Zealand, leaving Harsha Bhogle disappointed

Outlook Web Bureau 21 February 2020
Rishabh Pant, who seemed to have lost his spot in limited-overs cricket to KL Rahul and red ball place to a much accomplished Wriddhiman Saha, returned for the first Test against New Zealand on Friday. But the 22-year-old's selection left celebrated commentator Harsha Bhogle "disappointed".

Bhogle took to Twitter to share his views. He wrote: "Just up and see Saha is left out. We have just told every young keeper in India not to bother becoming the best in the world behind the stumps and instead focus on getting a few more runs in front of them. Disappointed."

Bhogle was, however, quick to clarify. 

"Don't get me wrong. This isn't about Pant. Just think in tests you pick your best five batsmen, best four bowlers, best keeper and think about a secondary skill for number six, if at all. I hope he does well because he is a gifted young player but feel for Saha," he wrote.

But his first comment had already created a great divide among Indian fans. Some had questioned Bhogle's reasoning while others defended the commentator.

Here are some reactions:

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, who was in the studio during the lunch also expressed his views on Pant's selection, and he did wonder about the merit of having the flambouyant wicketkeeper.

India's top-order failed the seam and swing test as New Zealand reduced the visitors to 79 for 3 at lunch.

Prithvi Shaw (16 off 18 balls), Cheteshwar Pujara (11 off 42 balls) and skipper Virat Kohli (2 off 7 balls) were back in the pavilion with debutant Kyle Jamieson (2/20 in 6 overs) keeping up the pressure after Tim Southee (1/19 in 8 overs) and Trent Boult (0/36 in 8 overs) bowled a probing first spell.

Opener Mayank Agarwal (29 batting, 67 balls), who was ready to show patience, and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (19 batting, 34 balls) saw off the testing first session.

Once New Zealand captain Kane Williamson called the toss of the coin right under overcast conditions, it was a challenge for the Indian batsmen.

