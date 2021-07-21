July 21, 2021
Novak Djokovic Arrives In Tokyo For Olympics

Novak Djokovic's previous best at an Olympics was bronze in Beijing in 2008

Agencies 21 July 2021, Last Updated at 3:11 pm
Serbia's tennis player Novak Djokovic speaks during a news conference at the Belgrade Airport, Serbia, before his departure for the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic
2021-07-21T15:11:34+05:30

Tennis world number one, Novak Djokovic, arrived at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the Olympic Games.

Only last Thursday, Djokovic, 34, posted on Twitter saying he had booked his flight and was proud to represent Serbia at the Games in Tokyo.

If he wins gold in men's singles and at the U.S. Open, he would be the first male tennis player to complete a "Golden Slam" — all four Grand Slam tournaments and the Olympics in the same calendar year.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios are among the top men's players who won't be competing in the Olympics.

His previous best at an Olympics was bronze in Beijing in 2008.

(AP)

